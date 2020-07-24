Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires Shares of 6,160 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37.

