Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires New Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,042 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 290 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total transaction of $2,330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 986,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,651,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.77.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $255.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.52 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

