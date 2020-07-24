Nichols plc (NICL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 28 on September 4th

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NICL opened at GBX 1,290 ($15.87) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Nichols has a one year low of GBX 12.55 ($0.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,880 ($23.14). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,296.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,287.42. The company has a market cap of $476.90 million and a PE ratio of 17.72.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Nichols in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Still and Carbonate segments. It offers till, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Panda, and Sunkist brands.

