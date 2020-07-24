Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Nexa Resources SA (TSE:NEXA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Nexa Resources traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.80, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Read More: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.