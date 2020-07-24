News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,897 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in News by 24.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 21,641,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,094,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in News by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,105,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,399 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in News during the first quarter worth approximately $10,737,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in News by 143.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,919 shares during the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NWSA. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of News from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of News from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

News stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. News Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.