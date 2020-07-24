Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%.

Newmont Goldcorp has raised its dividend by an average of 348.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Newmont Goldcorp has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newmont Goldcorp to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.34. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,869.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,593 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

