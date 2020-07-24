Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont Goldcorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.08.

NEM opened at $65.77 on Friday. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $69.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $167,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $234,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,579,965.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,593 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.