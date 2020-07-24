Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NTNX. ValuEngine cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Nutanix from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.47.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.53 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 68.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 9,716 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $224,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,130.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Nutanix by 60.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 347.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 20.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

