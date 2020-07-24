NBT Bank N A NY Sells 2,922 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $73,141,000. Finally, Swedbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.21.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.54. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

