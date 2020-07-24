NBT Bank N A NY Sells 200 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,421 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after purchasing an additional 723,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.90.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,464 shares of company stock worth $15,069,109. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $232.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.83. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $250.15. The company has a market capitalization of $683.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.