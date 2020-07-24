NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 53.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

NYSE:DIS opened at $118.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.42. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

