NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,206,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 29,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,040,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $7,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,616.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,572.02.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,516.75 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,587.05. The company has a market cap of $1,068.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,461.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,370.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

