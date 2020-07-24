Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Trading 2.8% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) shares rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.80, approximately 161,969 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,231,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.45. Navient had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million.

Get Navient alerts:

NAVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

In related news, Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $115,143 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Navient by 120.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,574,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 860,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $5,685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 79.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 698,006 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 142.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,080,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 634,832 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 101.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after buying an additional 630,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48.

About Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.