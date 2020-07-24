NavCoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.34 million and approximately $245,203.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NavCoin has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001416 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000511 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001578 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00041131 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,182,433 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

