National Grid (LON:NG) PT Lowered to GBX 949

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price target dropped by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 949 ($11.68) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,025 ($12.61) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 880 ($10.83) to GBX 910 ($11.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($12.43) to GBX 1,040 ($12.80) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Grid to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 930 ($11.44) in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 997.83 ($12.28).

LON:NG opened at GBX 905.60 ($11.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 924.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 944.16. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,073.80 ($13.21). The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03.

In other news, insider Andrew Agg bought 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 881 ($10.84) per share, for a total transaction of £139,145.14 ($171,234.48). Insiders acquired 15,837 shares of company stock valued at $13,953,989 over the last 90 days.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

