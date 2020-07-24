National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Trading 0.1% Higher After Earnings Beat

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.12, 4,067 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 120,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.16 million.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of National Bank from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Richard U. Jr. Newfield sold 50,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $1,339,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in National Bank by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $873.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.

National Bank Company Profile (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

