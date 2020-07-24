National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lightspeed Pos’ Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LSP)

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Lightspeed Pos in a research report issued on Monday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter.

Lightspeed Pos (TSE:LSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$49.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.23 million.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightspeed Pos in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

