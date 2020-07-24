National Bank Financial Raises Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$0.95

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$0.60 to C$0.95 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TKO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$0.90 to C$1.10 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$0.45 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

TSE TKO opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.52. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$62.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Stuart David Mcdonald bought 138,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$63,480.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 548,000 shares in the company, valued at C$252,080.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

