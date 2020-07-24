National Bank Financial Raises Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$4.08 and a 52 week high of C$8.59.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

