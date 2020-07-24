National Bank Financial Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$19.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

ERO has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ero Copper has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$20.00.

ERO opened at C$17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.01. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$8.40 and a 52-week high of C$25.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.16. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.61.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$90.94 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

