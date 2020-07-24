National Bank Financial Increases Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Price Target to C$10.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2020 earnings at ($5.32) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$34.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$9.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.07.

Shares of TSE:CGX opened at C$8.04 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$34.39. The company has a market cap of $525.03 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 493.16, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.69.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

