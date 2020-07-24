National Bank Financial Comments on Iamgold Corp’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 37.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Iamgold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iamgold to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Iamgold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

Iamgold stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.08. Iamgold has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Iamgold by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Iamgold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,521,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,910,000 after purchasing an additional 220,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Iamgold by 1,131.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 134,878 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Iamgold by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 692,919 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 137,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iamgold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

