National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAND. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.60 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $8.75 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.45.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SAND opened at $9.68 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.7% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 1,028.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

