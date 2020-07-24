Mylan NV to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:MYL)

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mylan in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mylan’s FY2021 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Mylan by 17.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Mylan by 10.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mylan by 12.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 282,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Mylan during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Mylan by 76.6% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

