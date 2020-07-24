Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Price Up 2.6% After Earnings Beat

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) rose 2.6% on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $137.29 and last traded at $138.24, approximately 12,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 356,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.72.

The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 47.64% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 660.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 652,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,520,000 after buying an additional 567,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth about $47,876,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 561,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,379,000 after buying an additional 134,777 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth about $10,270,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,805,000 after buying an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $107.74.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

