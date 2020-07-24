Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2,555.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,223 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 28,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $1,516,145.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,227,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $7,858,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,927,506.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,020 shares of company stock worth $11,099,965 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $50.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.