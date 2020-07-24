Morgan Stanley Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $64.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $65.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

