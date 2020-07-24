Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 91 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 91 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a CHF 89 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 92 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 93.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

