Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $893,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 206,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,782,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,605,000. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $288.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.23.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total value of $4,516,528.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $506,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,465. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

