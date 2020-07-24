Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Price Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) shares traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.26 and last traded at $31.86, 998,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,205,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Specifically, insider Ian Fier sold 33,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,088,209.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,209.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 51,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,815,363.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,782.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,276 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,801 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.51.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1,036.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

