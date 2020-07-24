Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $144.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $114.00. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

NYSE DGX opened at $127.60 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.01 and a 200-day moving average of $106.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $555,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,421.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 211.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.1% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 91.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

