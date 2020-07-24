Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 851,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317,479 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $89,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,770.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP stock opened at $101.53 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $113.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

