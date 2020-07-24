Michaels Companies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MIK)

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,090 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 330% compared to the average daily volume of 1,881 call options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIK. TheStreet downgraded Michaels Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIK. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,392,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $14,424,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,660,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,377,000 after buying an additional 1,048,832 shares during the period. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Michaels Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Michaels Companies by 858.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,067,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 955,716 shares during the period.

Shares of MIK opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.71. Michaels Companies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

