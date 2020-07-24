Michael Bane Acquires 6,859 Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Stock

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) insider Michael Bane acquired 6,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £11,248.76 ($13,842.92).

Shares of LON:HICL opened at GBX 168 ($2.07) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.22. HICL Infrastructure PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 183 ($2.25).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 296.30%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

