M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 52,816 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 52,816 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,555,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $801,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $524,865,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 100,416,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,086,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,162,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in General Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,007,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $831,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557,442 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett bought 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cfra cut General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

GM opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

