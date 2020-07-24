M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 39,208 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,208 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,744,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,228,000 after purchasing an additional 219,613 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $138,530,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,044,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,287,000 after purchasing an additional 109,758 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

STLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet lowered Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.82.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.23. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.