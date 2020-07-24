M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 38,492 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 38,492 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,934,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $788,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.16. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra cut ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.