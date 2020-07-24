M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 33,322 Shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,322 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Coty worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Coty during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 44.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 19,088 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $4.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Coty Inc has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.42.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. BNP Paribas cut Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

