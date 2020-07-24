M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,836 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 19.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 3.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Humana by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.29.

NYSE:HUM opened at $397.75 on Friday. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $412.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $387.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

