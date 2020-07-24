M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 17,243 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,243 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra upgraded Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.79.

CAT opened at $136.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

