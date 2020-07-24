M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 10,481 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,481 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra decreased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

NASDAQ COLM opened at $81.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.90.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $568.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.75 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 3,244 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $265,618.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,359,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,508,448.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 3,410 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $250,021.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,621,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 954,852 shares of company stock worth $74,841,942. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.