M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,436,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,555,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,297,617,000 after purchasing an additional 218,823 shares during the last quarter. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total transaction of $81,816.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total transaction of $45,388.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242 shares of company stock worth $342,902. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,515.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $1,070.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,586.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,462.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,372.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,594.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.