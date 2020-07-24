M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 533.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in NetEase by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.88% of the company’s stock.

NTES stock opened at $455.42 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $503.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $437.35 and a 200 day moving average of $364.20.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NTES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. New Street Research upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.35.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

