M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 29,406 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 156.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,406 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $104.79 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $72.67 and a one year high of $125.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.38 and its 200 day moving average is $103.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

