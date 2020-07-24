M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 530,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,477 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 178.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,297,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963,011 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,325 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,784,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 527,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 275,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.35.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.53). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $2.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.