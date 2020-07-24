M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,129 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after purchasing an additional 299,032 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 9.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,170,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,641,000 after purchasing an additional 182,912 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,021,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $48.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $587.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.02 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,804.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

