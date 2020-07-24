M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 77.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in CDW by 43.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in CDW by 90.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $118.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $146.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.88.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

