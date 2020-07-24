M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 366.3% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 347,886 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

