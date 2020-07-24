M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in TELUS by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,491,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $461,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,814,427 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in TELUS by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,536,692 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $496,786,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146,869 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TELUS by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,079,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894,628 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TELUS by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,567,095 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TELUS by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,760,065 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $241,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597,260 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TU opened at $17.04 on Friday. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $20.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. TELUS had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.2058 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TELUS from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.72.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

