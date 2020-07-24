M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.89 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,837 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

In related news, Director John Paulson purchased 1,628,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $25,850,960.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 948,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

